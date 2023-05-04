Kajal Aggarwal says 'Gautam they are asking you' as paps request them to pose together at NMACC; VIDEO

Kajal Aggarwal was clicked with her husband Gautam Kitchlu at the event of Nita Ambani's Culture Centre in Mumbai. She was all smiles as she posed for the cameras in a printed dress at the event. The actress also posed with her husband Gautam, who looked dapper in semi-formal attire.

As the paparazzi shouted to pose with Gautam, she was seen laughing and calling him to come over. She is seen saying 'Gautam come over, they are asking for you'.The couple posed for the cameras and looked perfect together.

For the event, Kajal wore a printed dress and paired up with no accessories at all. She kept her look very simple and comfy as she added a pair of white sneakers to her outfit. With minimal makeup, she rounded off her with open tresses.

Watch the video of Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu at NMACC here:

Kajal and Gautam celebrate first son Neil's birthday

She married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony on October 30 last year in Mumbai. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and he recently turned one year old. Last month, her little boy celebrated her first boy and she penned a birthday note with adorable pics. Celebs like Hansika, Lakshmi Manchu, and Rakul Preet Singh also sent their wishes to Neil.

Kajal also shared perfect family portraits of Aggarwal and Kitchlu from Neil's birthday party. The family is seen wearing customised T-shirts on the occasion of Neil’s birthday and posing with happy smiles. While Kajal wore a t-shirt with Mumma of Mr Onederful written, holding Neil in her lap, Gautam wore the ‘Papa of Mr Onederful’ T-shirt.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, after the maternity break, Kajal Aggarwal is back to work. She made her comeback on the big screen with Tamil and Telugu horror comedy, Ghosty. Directed by Kalyaan, the film was released for Ugadi and received mixed reviews. Next up, the actress will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani and etc. After this, she is yet to announce her next.