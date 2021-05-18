  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal says her husband supports her career; Says she will quit acting when he says so

Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal said that she is concentrating to finish her ongoing projects.
2462 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal says her husband supports her career; Says she will quit acting when he says so Kajal Aggarwal says her husband supports her career; Says she will quit acting when he says so
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly one of the prominent actresses of the South entertainment industry. While she has been sharing her photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on social media, she has also been giving us couple goals. At a time when we are waiting for the actress to update us with her upcoming film, she has opened up during an interview with an online portal that she will quit acting if her husband asks her to do so.

According to a report in The Times Of India, Kajal Aggarwal shared that she is getting good support from her husband and family members so that she is able to concentrate on her acting career. However, the report added that she doesn't know how long she will be acting in films. She apparently said that she will quit acting if her husband asks her to do so. But added that she is currently concentrating on finishing the prior commitments.

Also Read: Ace director Shankar Shanmugham’s mother Muthulakshmi passes away at 88 due to age related issues

Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated film with megastar Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. Kajal also has in her kitty two Kollywood films, Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. Indian 2’s shooting process is halted and the makers have not yet settled down the issues with director Shankar. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh as a leading lady. On the other hand, Hey Sinamika is directed by choreographer Brinda Master. It has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari too in the lead roles.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
Kajal Aggarwal shares precious moments with her 'sunshine' parents on their wedding anniversary
Kajal Aggarwal accessorises her polo neck & pant set with a giant ring and earrings to create a standout look
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu take their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; SEE PHOTOS
Love is in the air for Kajal Aggarwal she poses for an adorable PHOTO with her ‘support system’ Gautam
Kajal Aggarwal takes up knitting to help herself relax in this grim situation: It is truly therapeutic
Fashion Face Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off easy breezy checkered co ord set better?
close