Kajal Aggarwal says her husband supports her career; Says she will quit acting when he says so

Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal said that she is concentrating to finish her ongoing projects.

Kajal Aggarwal is undoubtedly one of the prominent actresses of the South entertainment industry. While she has been sharing her photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on social media, she has also been giving us couple goals. At a time when we are waiting for the actress to update us with her upcoming film, she has opened up during an interview with an online portal that she will quit acting if her husband asks her to do so.

According to a report in The Times Of India, Kajal Aggarwal shared that she is getting good support from her husband and family members so that she is able to concentrate on her acting career. However, the report added that she doesn't know how long she will be acting in films. She apparently said that she will quit acting if her husband asks her to do so. But added that she is currently concentrating on finishing the prior commitments.

Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated film with megastar Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. Kajal also has in her kitty two Kollywood films, Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. Indian 2’s shooting process is halted and the makers have not yet settled down the issues with director Shankar. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh as a leading lady. On the other hand, Hey Sinamika is directed by choreographer Brinda Master. It has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari too in the lead roles.

