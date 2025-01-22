Kajal Aggarwal seals the deal with kiss as she enjoys the Coldplay concert in Mumbai with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal is one such actress who never shies away from sharing a slice of her life with her fans via social media. The diva, despite her busy schedule with quite a few projects at hand, recently stepped out to witness the British rock band Coldplay perform in Mumbai. And her picture from the night out with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, has left everyone in a meltdown.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kajal dropped a snapshot of herself as she kissed her husband Gautam on the cheek while they enjoyed and grooved to the songs at the Coldplay concert.

Check out her post here:

Along with it, the actress penned a special caption, reaffirming the phrase ‘love is the answer’. She also thanked singer Jasleen Royal, who also collaborated with the British band onstage for the concert.

She wrote, “@coldplay what a show! @jasleenroyal, how fab are you #loveistheanswer”

Well, back on December 23, 2024, the Kannappa actress had shared a year-ending post on social media, featuring a cute family photo with her husband and their son Neil. The trio looked happy together, while the little one stole attention with his antics.

Kajal, in her caption with the post, penned a long note expressing how much she wants the New Year 2025 to bring along everything positive and happy, while also reflecting on the struggles and challenges she had to deal with in the past year.

An excerpt of her post read, “But in all seriousness, I’m thankful for the lessons learned, the laughs shared, and the moments that didn’t quite go as planned but somehow worked out better than expected. To the people who have been there through my best ideas and my ‘what was I thinking?’ moments, I’m truly grateful.”

