Kajal Aggarwal is secretly engaged to a businessman and will get married soon?

The reports about Kajal Aggarwal's wedding are doing rounds once again after she confirmed last year that she indeed has plans to get married soon. According to media reports, Kajal recently got engaged to a businessman named Gautam and will get married soon. Reports also suggest that Kajal's close friend and actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda graced the secret engagement ceremony of the actress. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family.

It is also being said that Kajal will make an official announcement about it only through her social media post. Last year, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she will get married to a person who does not belong to the film industry. Later, on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, Kajal also shared that she is planning to settle down in 2020. Talking about her ideal man, the stunner added, "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."

The actress' personal life has always been in the limelight and is constantly asked about her marriage and her relationship status. Well, now only time will tell if Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with a businessman by the end of this year and it will be an arranged marriage.

On the work front, Kajal shared the screen space with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in their film titled, Sita. The film performed average at the box office. She will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in an important role.

Reportedly, she has also replaced Trisha Krishnan in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Afte Trisha decided to walk out of the film due to creative differences, the makers approached Kajal for the same role.

