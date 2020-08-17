  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal is secretly engaged to a businessman and will get married soon?

Reports also suggest that Kajal Aggarwal's close friend and actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda graced the secret engagement ceremony of the actress.
35453 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal is secretly engaged to a businessman and will get married soon?Kajal Aggarwal is secretly engaged to a businessman and will get married soon?

The reports about Kajal Aggarwal's wedding are doing rounds once again after she confirmed last year that she indeed has plans to get married soon. According to media reports, Kajal recently got engaged to a businessman named Gautam and will get married soon. Reports also suggest that Kajal's close friend and actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda graced the secret engagement ceremony of the actress. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family. 

It is also being said that Kajal will make an official announcement about it only through her social media post. Last year, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she will get married to a person who does not belong to the film industry. Later, on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show Feet Up With The Stars Telugu, Kajal also shared that she is planning to settle down in 2020. Talking about her ideal man, the stunner added, "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual." 

The actress' personal life has always been in the limelight and is constantly asked about her marriage and her relationship status. Well, now only time will tell if Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with a businessman by the end of this year and it will be an arranged marriage.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Also Read: Mosagallu: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal to play siblings in director Jeffrey Gee Chin's film 

On the work front, Kajal shared the screen space with Sreenivas Bellamkonda in their film titled, Sita. The film performed average at the box office. She will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in an important role. 

Reportedly, she has also replaced Trisha Krishnan in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Afte Trisha decided to walk out of the film due to creative differences, the makers approached Kajal for the same role. 

Credits :Filmibeat

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Amazing she is so spiritual and arranged marriages have better chance look at Shahid Meera even though he came from messy break ups and broken family even a mess like him has become a total family man doing well in career also, she is so sorted and nice she deserves all the happiness

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement