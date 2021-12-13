Kajal Aggarwal sends birthday wishes to her 'darling' mother-in-law in an adorable post; Check out

Actress Kajal Aggarwal wished her mother-in-law Dheera Kitchlu on her birthday with an adorable post. Sharing a picture of them hugging each other, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Happiest birthday our darling mama @dheerakitchlu we love you so much!." They never miss acknowledging each others' big days on social media.

The Singham actress tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 after dating him for 3 years. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony which was followed by an exquisite wedding reception. The pictures from their dream wedding were the talk of the social media for quite some time and even went viral. It is being speculated that the two are also expending their first child together. However, no formal announcement of the same has been made yet.

Check out the post below:

According to reports Kajal Aggarwal has walked out of some major projects including Nagarjuna’s ‘Ghost’. She will be replaced by Bollywood siren Jacqueline Fernandez in the film being helmed by director Praveen Sattaru. Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal will also no longer be a part of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will next be a part of Koratala Siva’s upcoming action drama Acharya. The film will see actor Chiranjeevi in the title role and will also star Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production, Acharya is all set to hit the silver screens on February 4, 2022.

