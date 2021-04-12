Kajal Aggarwal is shaken and Samantha Akkineni feels sick as they watch the documentary Seaspiracy

Samantha Akkineni shared how she feels ashamed that she used to eat tuna fish.

The environmental documentary, Seaspiracy on Netflix has shaken many. It shows the intense animal cruelty and everything that takes place to catch seafood. Many have experienced anger, distress and what not after watching it. Actresses Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal also took to social media and shared their thoughts on the same. Samantha shared how she feels ashamed that she used to eat tuna fish.

Kajal Aggarwal in her long note on Instagram story, wrote, "I must admit it is heartbreaking from plastic to slavery, bycatch of dolphins for the sake of pest control to the laughter of whales and bluefin tuna, it's appaling how fish industries are given such liberties and nobody raises a voice or questions them? There are no laws or government control on whatever happens in deep oceans. It is very important to know how your seafood is caught- there is an entire syndicate, a mafia that steals almost extinct species of fish from off access fish."

Recently, Samantha Akkineni also shared her thoughts and expressed she feels sick on knowing everything that goes behind catching sea food. "I feel ashamed that I used to eat tuna... #seaspiracy...feeling sick while watching this."

Seaspiracy is a documentary film about the environmental impact of fishing, released in March. It is directed by and starring Ali Tabrizi, a British filmmaker.

