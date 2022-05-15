Kajal Aggarwal shares an adorable PIC of husband Gautam Kitchlu performing 'Papa duties' on son Neil

One of the most adorable celebrity couples, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with baby boy, Neil Kitchlu on April 19. A Few weeks after welcoming their first child, Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing super adorable photos of Neil and the latest one with Gautam Kitchlu cannot be missed.

One can see, Gautam is performing 'papa duties' and we cannot get enough of the photo. However, Neil’s face isn’t visible in the picture. Sharing the photo on her Insta story, Kajal wrote, 'Both passed out post a feed.' Kajal's latest post for Mother's Day also received a lot of love from fans. Instagram was filled with lovely photos of the newborn. Many celebs, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, commented, "Absolutely beautiful my love." while Hansika Motwani wrote, 'Aww'.

Take a look at the latest photo of Gautam and his son:

Kajal penned a long note for son Neil on Mother's Day. She captioned a beautiful picture of her with the newborn and wrote, "My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful."