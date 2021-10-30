Kajal Aggarwal shares an adorable tale about husband Gautam Kitchlu on their first anniversary

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple have been setting major goals ever since their wedding by sharing mushy pics. On that note, Kajal took to social media and revealed a funny yet adorable tale about husband Guatam to convey anniversary wishes and it is all things cute.

Sharing a PDA filled pic in bright smiles with Gautam, the actress revealed that despite he wakes her up in midnight for dog videos, she still loves him. The actress penned a lovely note, which says, "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video”Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug."

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. While their wedding was an intimate affair due to COVID-19, it was nothing less than a dream as they took vows in the stunning Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai. Kajal and her husband have the most real love story. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before the wedding. It was the pandemic that pushed them to take the plunge.

Earlier, there were rumours that Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant and was expecting her first child with Gautam. However, with time passed, it just remained a rumour.

Meanwhile, Kajal is waiting for the release of Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. She will also be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the Telugu film The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The actress also has two Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2 and is awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.