Kajal Aggarwal shares a blur mirror selfie and manages to look pretty

Singham star Kajal Aggarwal shared a selfie on Instagram. The picture included the caption in Hindi, Prospective. The actress’ selfie game was on point as she posed in a simple green kurta and light pink lip shade. Kajal Aggarwal is active on the social media and never fails to share interesting updates from her life with her fans. She is frequently seen sharing bits from her vacations and shootings.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be a part of Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The director is also credited with writing this action drama. The project is going to be jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Acharya will see Megastar Chiranjeevi playing the title character with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde portraying important roles. Music for the flick has been provided by Mani Sharma and cinematography has been done by Tirru. This latest outing by Koratala Siva is slated to release on 4 February 2022.

Meanwhile, if rumours are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu. It is being further speculated that the actress has informed the same to the makers of Acharya and has asked them to wrap her scenes before she takes off for her maternity leave. However, the couple has not made any formal announcement on the subject.

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama, Mumbai Saga. The film starred Bollywood hunk John Abraham as protagonist.