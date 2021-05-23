Kajal Aggarwal shares a breathtakingly beautiful photo of herself enjoying sunset in a floral blue dress

Amidst lockdown, Kajal Aggarwal has been taking up various activities to keep herself occupied. Her social media is all things positive.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is dealing with the grim situation in the best way possible. The actress is keeping all thing positive on social media. A few hours ago, she shared a beautiful photo of the sunset. One can see in the photo, Kajal Aggarwal is witnessing the sunset from the balcony as she expresses gratitude. The blue floral dress has definitely caught our attention and we can't wait for her full look in it to be out.

Amidst lockdown, Kajal has been taking up various activities to keep herself occupied. She recently took knitting to keep herself relaxed all the time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Acharya actress also penned a note on how creating something for others is therapeutic for her. Kajal wrote, "While the situation is very grim, there is a general feeling of helplessness and anxiety around us. It is very important to focus and apply our minds to something, it can be anything- The idea is to feel purposeful/ creative and establish a sense of usefulness, productivity and achievement. I have taken up knitting very recently and it helps me relax, it helps with mental well-being! I believe the act of creating something for others is truly therapeutic!What are you doing to stay occupied at home in your free time?"

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya. The film has Pooja Hegde in a cameo role.

