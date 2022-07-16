Kajal Aggarwal shares a cosy pic with husband Gautam Kitchlu as she gives glimpse of dreamy Goa vacation

Kajal Aggarwal, who is enjoying the motherhood phase, has taken a short vacation with husband Gautam Kitchlu to Goa. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her dreamy vacation with her husband and sister Nisha and her husband. She also shared a few pics from the vacation and they set major goals.

She first shared a group pic with her husband Gautam and Nisha posing in all smiles. In the next pic, she is seen kissing her husband on the cheek as they enjoyed a date night in Goa. They look adorable and set major couple goals.

Kajal Aggarwal went on a coffee date with her sister. She shared a mirror selfie of herself and Nisha as they head for their day out. The actress enjoyed her favourite coffee and it looked all things fun.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal goes on a coffee date with sister Nisha & it was all things fun; PICS

Kajal Aggarwal is spending all her time with her little one and husband Gautam Kitchlu. The new mommy is making the most of her new phase of motherhood in life, and her Instagram feed gives us all the proof. Ever since welcoming her baby boy Neil with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, she has been dropping some super cute photos with her little bundle of joy on the internet, and every post is aww-worthy.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen on the big screens in the romantic drama, Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. This love tale came to cinema halls on 3rd March this year.