Kajal Aggarwal shares cutest tale about son Neil demanding cake nonstop on his Nani’s birthday and its adorbs
Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her mother Suman Aggarwal’s birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post, expressing love and gratitude. She also shared an anecdote about her son Neil.
Kajal Aggarwal, known for her close family bond, regularly keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life through Instagram posts and stories. In a recent heartwarming Instagram post, the Bhagvanth Kesari actress celebrated her mother's birthday.
She shared a heartfelt birthday post for her mother with a caption that revealed the cutest things about her son, Neil. The post read, "Happiest birthday to my amazing mommy! Love you soooo much @vinayagg2060. We're so blessed to have you in our lives. It's pure joy watching Neil shower his adorable nani with kisses, searching for her everywhere, and demanding cake non-stop!"
The endearing photo captures Kajal hugging her mother, Suman Aggarwal, and both are dressed elegantly.
Check out the adorable post shared by Kajal Aggarwal about her mother Suman Aggarwal below
More about Kajal Aggarwal family
Kajal Aggarwal comes from a supportive family. Her father, Vinay Aggarwal, is a successful entrepreneur in the textile business. Her mother, Suman Aggarwal, is a talented confectioner and doubles as Kajal's business manager. Kajal also has a younger sister, Nisha Aggarwal, who has carved her path as an actress in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema.
In 2020, Kajal's life took a beautiful turn when she married Gautam Kitchlu in a grand ceremony surrounded by loved ones on October 20. Their social media often glimpses into their day-to-day lives and travels, offering glimpses of their happy union. Kajal and Gautam's joy multiplied in April 2022 when they welcomed their son, Neil Kitchlu, into the world.
Upcoming Projects of Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal's diverse film slate continues to impress. After captivating audiences in the Telugu action drama Bhagvanth Kesari alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, she explored the Tamil horror genre with Karungaapiyam, sharing the screen with Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, and Aadhav Kannadasan.
Next, Kajal joins the star-studded cast of Indian 2, one of Tamil cinema's most anticipated films. This long-awaited reunion between veteran actor Kamal Haasan and director S. Shankar marks a gripping social thriller slated for release in 2024.
Taking the lead in the upcoming crime thriller Satyabhama, Kajal embodies the titular police officer. The film's teaser reveals her unwavering determination as she faces the death of a woman in her police car, leading to her suspension. Unfazed, Satyabhama embarks on an undercover mission, veiled and immersed in a world of mystery and danger. Akhil Degala directs this suspenseful narrative, with composer Sri Charan Pakala and producers Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly bringing the story to life under the Aurum Arts banner.
