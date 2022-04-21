Kajal Aggarwal shares a note on childbirth, says 'realised responsibility of my heart outside of body’

New parents, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy on 19 April 2022 and they have named their little bundle of joy, Neil Kitchlu. Now, the new mommy has posted a note, sharing her experience of childbirth and motherhood in these last couple of days.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Hey Sinamika star wrote, "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel a tremendous amount of gratitude, and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time.”

Check out the post below:

The Acharya actress kept her fans posted throughout the pregnancy and the supporters loved every bit of it.

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020 in an intimate affair. Although they kept the guest list short due to COVID-19, but the pictures of the festivities which surfaced on social media looked like a dream.

Up next, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The project, which will also have Pooja Hegde in a special role, is all set to be released on April 29.

Also Read: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal: Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi's chemistry & music makes Dippam Dappam a fun track