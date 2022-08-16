Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST family photo with son Neil on Gautam Kitchlu's birthday: Best papa in whole world

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and wished her husband Gautam Kitchlu on his birthday with a beautiful picture of them and their little bundle of joy, Neil. While the Hey Sinamika actress kissed hubby on the cheek, the little one can be seen looking at his parents. Her post was accompanied by the caption, "Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world... we love you! @kitchlug." All three of them can be seen twinning in white in this adorable picture.

Yesterday, the couple celebrated 75th Independence Day with full enthusiasm. Kajal Aggarwal attended an event as a Chief Guest and her husband Gautam Kitchlu accompanied his lady love. The new mommy looked radiant in a pink desi ensemble, while Gautam Kitchlu complemented her in a white shirt paired with a red ethnic jacket.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal last graced the silver screen with Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika. Ever since she delivered her baby boy, fans had been waiting for the announcement of her new project, but it was only recently that she informed everyone, that she will be playing a crucial role in Kamal Haasan headlined Indian 2.

The film which is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian was halted after a massive accident on the sets, which even lead to the death of some crew members. Troubled by the delay in this ambitious drama, Kamal Haasan recently went to the U.S to get the film going again, and finally, the film is believed to get on track soon.

Also, the team is working on finalizing the remaining cast of Indian 2. Now it remains to be seen when we will get to witness the flick in the cinema halls.

