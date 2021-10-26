Kajal Aggarwal shares the first look poster of her upcoming film Uma

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal is making smart choices in her career, of late. The stunner will be seen in a female-centric Hindi movie titled Uma. Today, she shared the first look poster of the film. Kajal Aggarwal took to social media and shared the first look poster of her upcoming film Uma.

The poster shows Kajal looking beautiful as it gives a glimpse of the characters from the film.

Check out the poster here:

Touted to be a slice-of-life film, Uma is being directed by Tathagatha Singha and is bankrolled by Avishek Ghosh and Mantaraj Paliwal from Miraj Group. The film also stars Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar, and Kiaan Sharma in key roles.

The film unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma. The shooting has been wrapped up and most portions were shot in Kolkata. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal also has films like Hey Sinamika and Acharya, among others. Directed by Brindha, Hey Sinamika also has actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan while in Acharya, she will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi.