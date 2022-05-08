Kajal Aggarwal shares first photos of her baby boy Neil on Mother's Day; Pens a letter for 'little prince'

On Mother's Day 2022, Kajal Aggarwal shared some heartwarming photos with her newborn baby boy Neil, revealing his face for the first time. Kajal also penned a letter for Neil that read, "Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince."

"My first.

I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body," read a piece of the long letter and we are awestruck.

"I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!", new mommy Kajal Aggarwal wrote further alongside a photo of Neil sleeping peacefully in her arms while she enjoys this beautiful moment with him.

Take a look below:

Also Read| 'You have us living by hakuna matata': Dulquer Salmaan pens a super fun birthday note for daughter Maryam

Check out a few more photos of the little munchkin with his family members: