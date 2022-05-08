Kajal Aggarwal shares first photos of her baby boy Neil on Mother's Day; Pens a letter for 'little prince'
Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child, a baby boy on April 19.
On Mother's Day 2022, Kajal Aggarwal shared some heartwarming photos with her newborn baby boy Neil, revealing his face for the first time. Kajal also penned a letter for Neil that read, "Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince."
"My first.
I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body," read a piece of the long letter and we are awestruck.
"I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!", new mommy Kajal Aggarwal wrote further alongside a photo of Neil sleeping peacefully in her arms while she enjoys this beautiful moment with him.
Take a look below:
Check out a few more photos of the little munchkin with his family members: