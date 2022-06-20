Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST PIC of holding & kissing son Neil; Calls it 'best birthday ever'
Kajal Aggarwal shared an adorable pic of her baby boy Neil as she also gave glimpse of her birthday, which was yesterday. She can be seen holding Neil in her hands and kissing. This is the first time the actress has revealed her son's face.
Sharing the pic, Kajal Aggarwal captioned, "19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs. thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!"
Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
