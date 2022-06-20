Kajal Aggarwal shares FIRST PIC of holding & kissing son Neil; Calls it 'best birthday ever'

Kajal Aggarwal shared an adorable pic of her baby boy Neil as she also gave glimpse of her birthday.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 20, 2022 01:14 PM IST  |  5.4K
Kajal Aggarwal,South
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal shared an adorable pic of her baby boy Neil as she also gave glimpse of her birthday, which was yesterday. She can be seen holding Neil in her hands and kissing. This is the first time the actress has revealed her son's face.

Sharing the pic, Kajal Aggarwal captioned, "19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs. thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!"

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!