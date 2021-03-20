Kajal Aggarwal shares a glimpse of Chiranjeevi as she joins him in the sets of Acharya; See post

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also has Ram Charan in an extended cameo role and it is reported that Pooja Hegde will be seen as his love interest.

It is a well known fact that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the leading lady in the upcoming film of Chiranjeevi with Koratala Siva. Titled Acharya, the lead actors have been sharing glimpses from the sets for a while. Now, Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of megastar Chiranjeevi’s hand and revealed that she has joined the sets and is currently shooting her portions with him. Sharing the photo, she asked her followers to guess whom she was shooting with.

As the photo shows a man’s hand with a red scarf, it is understood that it is none other than the megastar himself. In the teasers and the first look posters, Chiranjeevi was seen with the red scarf in his hand. Initially, the makers had roped in Trisha Krishnan to play the leading lady. However, she opted out of the project owing to creative differences.

See the post here:

Shooting with my most favourite person. Guess who? pic.twitter.com/S29R2QDqsk — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 20, 2021

Also Read: PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty attend the success meet of Uppena

It was announced by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on May 13. They issued a statement which read, “We wish to inform that we have completed a month long schedule of Acharya starring Megastar Chiranjeevi garu and Megapower star Ram Charan in Rajahmundry and Illendu regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. Under the direction of Koratala Siva garu, our team has completed a major portion of our filming with this schedule. We are gearing up for a grand worldwide release of our film on May 13th 2021”.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×