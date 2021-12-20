Kajal Aggarwal shares memorable throwback photos as she sends birthday love to her mommy

Kajal Aggarwal's mom Suman Aggarwal celebrates her birthday today, December 20 and the actress has penned a sweet note for her. Sharing some memorable photos with her mommy, Kajal wrote, "Happiest birthday my beautiful mommy, we love you so much!." Fans of the actress have also left wishes for her mom in the comment section of the post.

Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to balance family and professional life. Be it her mother-in-law's birthday or spending time with her nephew (sister Nisha's son), the Acharya takes enough time out from her busy schedule to be with her family. Her latest Instagram photos are proof.

Take a look at her latest birthday wish post for her mommy:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film also has Pooja Hegde in a cameo role. Acharya is all set to hit the silver screens on February 4, 2022.

Besides this, she also has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Hey Sinamika. The first look of the film will be out on December 21. Reportedly, she has been replaced in a couple of films as Kajal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement about the same.