Kajal Aggarwal shares natural skin and hair ingredients that she swears by and work wonders for her

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal has always left her fans mesmerised with fashion choices. She is known for keeping everything stylish yet classic. Besides, she is also known for her naturally glowing skin. Kajal Aggarwal pampers her skin with natural and home ingredients and they can do wonders. The stunner maintains a balanced skincare routine with just 2 kitchen ingredients- coconut oil for hair and aloe vera for skin. Yes, she swears by these 2 and we all know how magically they can work on us.

Kajal, who recently joined the "post a pic of" Instagram trend, also shared her no-makeup look on a request by a fan. The Magadheera actress is undoubtedly blessed with glowing skin but she equally makes sure to take care of it in a natural way. Now we know the secret of her flawless skin and healthy hair. Meanwhile, Kajal, in an interview, had also revealed that she prefers to use coconut-based products as they give hydrated look all day long.

On the professional front, Kajal recently wrapped Hyderabad schedule of her upcoming film Acharya, co-starring Chiranjeevi in the male lead. The film also has Ram Charan in a cameo role.

Kajal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film, Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Kajal Aggarwal is also playing the role of a sister to Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film, Mosagallu. The film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

