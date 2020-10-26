Kajal Aggarwal shares PHOTOS with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the first time as she wishes fans on Dussehra

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. Meanwhile, check out her first-ever official pictures with him.

Kajal Aggarwal is someone who is definitely full of surprises and multiple instances prove the same. With speculations rife about the actress tying the knot soon, she herself announced on social media about tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. With just a few days remaining for their D-Day, preparations have begun in full swing. For the unversed, the wedding is going to take place in Mumbai. Kajal has now given a special treat to the fans on Dussehra.

That is because the Indian 2 actress has officially shared her first-ever pictures with fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on social media. Kajal looks ethereal in a blue sharara and matching dupatta. Gautam, on the other hand, looks dapper in a green kurta pyjama. The two of them look content as they pose together for the lovely pictures. The actress also wishes her fans and well-wishers on the occasion of Dussehra in the same post.



Talking about the couple, the two of them have been reportedly dating each other for almost two years. They had a private engagement ceremony in August. A few days earlier, Kajal Aggarwal also shared a post on Instagram in which she could be seen flashing her diamond ring. As for the wedding, reports suggest that it is going to be a private affair and that it will be attended by the likes of only the family members and close friends. Meanwhile, fans have flooded the comments section with wishes and congratulatory messages after Kajal posted the aforementioned pictures on the photo-sharing app.

Credits :Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

