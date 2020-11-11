Kajal Aggarwal shares pics in a strapless top & maxi skirt as she enjoys romantic time with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal is treasuring joyous moments with husband Gautam Kitchlu and the same reflects in every picture of hers on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently living the best phase of her life and is enjoying her time with Gautam Kitchlu on their honeymoon in Maldives. The stunner is having a blast and her holiday photos will surely leave you green with envy. Kajal recently shared a series of photos in a strapless top and maxi skirt as she enjoyed her romantic time with husband Gautam Kitchlu. One of the photos sees Gautam holding a hand of his ladylove while she relaxes by the pool and it is all things cute. Kajal captioned it, "Partner in everything @kitchlug."

In the next picture, Kajal can be seen enjoying yoga by the ocean and it only proves she is quite a fitness freak. Kajal Aggarwal is treasuring joyous moments with husband Gautam Kitchlu and the same reflects in every picture of hers on Instagram. "My heart feels so happy and free, everytime I visit this beautiful country," she expressed while enjoying her time at a private villa in Maldives. The latest photos of the couple gazing out into the ocean are all things romantic. Check it out below.

During a recent interview, Kajal revealed that amidst the lockdown, when they didn’t see each other for a few weeks, they decided to tie the knot. They would catch a glimpse of each other behind a mask while shopping for groceries, and that's when they realised that they wanted to be together.

Credits :Instagram

