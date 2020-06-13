Kajal Aggarwal shares a picture of some homemade cookies as she makes a comeback on social media

Kajal Aggarwal has been seldom active on social media for the past few days. The actress has now finally resurfaced on Instagram and shared a special post in the photo-sharing app.

Kajal Aggarwal is among the most popular and beautiful actresses of the South film industry and there is no denying this fact. The actress has, in fact, showcased her skills in Bollywood movies too. It won’t be wrong to call her a storehouse of talent in this regard. Apart from that, Kajal also enjoys a huge fan following on social media who wait eagerly to get updates about the Indian 2 actress through the medium of her personal posts.

However, Kajal recently went on a three-week social media detox which stunned many of her fans. Now, much to everyone’s excitement, the stunning diva is back again on Instagram. Not only that but she has also shared a post on the photo-sharing app that perfectly implies her current mood. Kajal has shared a picture of some homemade chocolate chip cookies on her post in which she also hilariously calls herself a ‘cookie monster.’ She further mentions that the cookies were truly scrumptious!

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, and others in the lead roles. The action crime drama has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Kajal is also a part of Mosagallu in which she has been cast alongside Vishnu Manchu. The Telugu drama has been produced by Manchu himself. Kajal will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2.

Credits :Instagram

