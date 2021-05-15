  1. Home
Kajal Aggarwal shares precious moments with her 'sunshine' parents on their wedding anniversary

Kajal is seen flaunting her happiest version in the photos and one of the most beautiful moments of her with her parents is from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu.
Kajal Aggarwal shares precious moments with her 'sunshine' parents on their wedding anniversary
Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a few unseen photos of herself with her parents Suman Agarwal and Vinay Agarwal on their wedding anniversary. The Acharya actress also penned a heartfelt note that read, "Dear mom and dad, you raise each other higher and raised us to constantly strive to be better versions of ourselves! Happiest anniversary my sunshine parents love you loads!"  

Kajal is seen flaunting her happiest version in the photos and one of the most beautiful moments of her with her parents is from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. On her parents' special days, the doting daughter Kajal Aggarwal never fails to express her love for them.  Kajal's father Suman is an entrepreneur in the textile business and her mother Vinay Aggarwal is a confectioner.  She has a younger sister Nisha Aggarwal, also a former actress. 

Meanwhile, take a look at Kajal's latest post below:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film also has Pooja Hegde in a cameo role. Acharya was slated to release in cinema on May 13 but due to the second wave of COVID-19 country, the makers decided to postpone it. New release date will be announced soon! 

Acharya is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. 

