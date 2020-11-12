Kajal Aggarwal shares a romantic moment with Gautam Kitchlu as they enjoy their underwater stay in Maldives

In the other picture, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen hugging Gautam as they enjoy the underwater stay.

Actress and new bride Kajal Aggarwal is having the best time of her life after getting married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The two got married on October 30th in Mumbai and are currently honeymooning in Maldives. The stunner is having a blast and her holiday photos will surely leave you green with envy. Kajal has been treating us with beautiful and romantic photos with husband Gautam from their honeymoon. The Singham actress has now shared a new series of photos while enjoying romantic time with her partner at their underwater stay in Maldives.

In the other picture, Kajal can be seen hugging Gautam as they enjoy the underwater life. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Waking up to." Kajal looks gorgeous in a backless satin dress as she enjoys every moment of her stay in Maldives while husband Gautam Kitchlu captures it. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has yet not changed her name on social media handles but her luggage and passport tag read, 'Kajal Kitchlu'. The latest photos of the couple gazing out into the ocean are stunning and might make you jealous.

Check out her latest honeymoon photos below:

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal shares pics in a strapless top & maxi skirt as she enjoys romantic time with Gautam Kitchlu

After their wedding, Kajal shared a picture of herself kissing Gautam Kitchlu's hand and wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×