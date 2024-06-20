Kajal Aggarwal shares romantic photos with husband Gautam Kitchlu; says ‘made me feel like a queen’

Kajal Aggarwal is riding high with the success of her latest release, Satyabhama. The stunning actress, known for her exceptional performances on screen and captivating looks, celebrated her birthday yesterday (June 19).

On a similar note, Aggarwal shared some adorable pictures from her birthday celebrations with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and son on her social media today.

Popular pan- Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal, known for films like Magadheera, Singham, and Karungaapiyam among others turned 39 as she celebrated her birthday with her family and friends on Wednesday.

The Satyabhama actor posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page this morning. Sharing the photos, Kajal expressed her gratitude to all who showered love on her special day.

She wrote, “My dear family, friends and amazing fans (extended family!),Thank you so much for all your wishes and the overwhelming love pouring in. My heart (and belly) is so full, I can hardly call it my own.”

“I had a fabulous birthday! missed my dearest, that were not with me and thought about all those who have touched my life in the most indelible way! @kitchlug and @neil_kitchlu made me feel like a queen (as usual) celebrating all our milestones on this trip with my thickest, is truly the best feeling!” she added.

In the first picture, Kajal looks lovely as she poses for the camera with birthday balloons in hand. Clad in her chic all-black outfit, the diva looks stunning. She also shared lovey-dovey pictures with her husband. The picture screams love and romance in the air.

But the highlight of the photo series has to be the most adorable picture on the internet today. Kajal dropped a too-cute-to-miss picture with her son, Neil Kitchlu.

For the ones who don’t know, Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, and the couple welcomed their son Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022.

Kajal Aggarwal on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Singham actress was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Satyabhama playing the titular role. The film, released on June 7, 2024, under the Aurum Arts banner, also features Prakash Raj, Naveen Chandra, Nagineedu, and Harsha Vardhan.

Kajal received immense love and appreciation for her role as a fierce cop in the film, especially for all the action sequences. Up next, Aggarwal will star in S. Shankar’s Indian 2, with legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Brahmanandam.

