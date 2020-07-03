Kajal Aggarwal shares a throwback silhouette PHOTO from Singapore along with a thoughtful post

Kajal Aggarwal never fails to impress us whenever she posts something on social media. Check out her latest Instagram post in which she shares a throwback picture.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently one of the most popular and bankable actresses of the South film industry. The best part is that she has also appeared in Bollywood movies and proved her mettle in acting with the same. The actress is seldom active on social media but makes sure to treat her fans with something special whenever she shares posts on the platform. Kajal is currently enjoying her quarantine break with the rest of her family members at their residence.

The actress has once again shared a post on her Instagram handle thereby grabbing attention. Kajal recalls the good old times when she had gone for a vacation to Singapore and shares a throwback picture. However, rather than sharing a full-fledged picture, the Southern beauty opts to share a silhouette picture of herself hidden behind some wall art at a place in the exotic location. She mentions this when being asked by another Instagram user. What also grabs our attention here is the thoughtful post that reads, "What a trip life is. Actually it is but a timely sojourn."

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s latest Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Kajal has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will venture into Bollywood again with the movie Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and others in the lead roles. She will then feature in Mosagallu alongside Vishnu Manchu. The actress will also collaborate with megastar Chiranjeevi for the much-anticipated movie Acharya. Kajal is a part of Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She will feature in the comedy-drama titled Paris Paris which is a remake of the 2014 starrer Queen.

Credits :Instagram

