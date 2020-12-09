Kajal Aggarwal shares unseen emotional & heartwarming pics with her father as she wishes him on his birthday

One of the most priceless throwback moments is when Kajal's father Suman Aggarwal kisses Gautam Kitchlu as he showers the couple with love and blessings.

On her father's birthday today, Kajal Aggarwal took to social media and shared some throwback special and beautiful moments with him. Wishing her father in the most cutest way, Kajal shared unseen photos from her wedding and we just can't get enough of their adorable father-daughter moments. One of the most priceless throwback moments is when Kajal's father Suman Aggarwal kisses Gautam Kitchlu as he showers the couple with love and blessings. The South and Bollywood beauty wrote, "When pictures speak a 1000 words. We love you papa. Happiest birthday!."

Post the wedding ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal had also shared a mesmerising picture of herself kissing husband Gautam Kitchlu's hand. She also penned a lovely note that read: "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

Dulquer Salmaan also could not hold himself back and commented on the picture. He wrote: "Huge huge congrats to the two of you !!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Kajal tied the knot with boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in a grand yet intimate affair on October 30th. The wedding was attended only by their close friends and family members at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. She also has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika. The actress will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia does fusion wear right in monochrome Namrata Joshipura number styled with classic white shirt

Kajal Aggarwal also has Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2 and Vishnu Manchu starrer Mosagallu to release next year.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×