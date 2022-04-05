Kajal Aggarwal shells out maternity fashion goals in this floral kaftan suit; See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal is in the last trimester of her pregnancy and is counting the days to welcome her little bundle of joy. Throughout her pregnancy, the Acharya star has kept her maternity fashion on point and it is no different for her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared on Instagram, the diva looks gorgeous in a beautiful floral kaftan suit. She complimented her ethnic ensemble with black statement earrings and embellished strapped sandals. The Hey Sinamika star tied her hair in a high ponytail for her latest look.



The actress is looking stunning and her pregnancy glow is definitely adding to her glamour quotient. Ever since the announcement of their first child, the star has been dropping some catchy photographs on social media and her fans are loving the style sense of the mom-to-be.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu confirmed the news of their firstborn via the New Year post of 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30, 2020, after staying BFFs for seven years and dating for three years.

Up next, Kajal Aggarwal next will appear on the big screens in Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s action flick, Acharya. Directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, the project is scheduled to come to theatres on 29 April. The venture which has been delayed several times has cinematography by Tirru and editing by Naveen Nooli. Acharya will feature music scored by Mani Sharma. This latest drama has been jointly financed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company.

