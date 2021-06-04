Kajal Aggarwal shows us the right way to BLING with shimmering sporty pants

Kajal has been giving her fans and followers fashion cues and the latest one has come as a proof that she can ace any style.

When it comes to giving fashion and style cues to the fans, there are a few celebrities who have always made our jaws drop with the most unusual yet glamorous outfits. Kajal Aggarwal is nothing less than a fashion icon when it comes to choosing her outfits. Starting from elaborate designer outfits to simple and classy fashion statement, Aggarwal has never failed to steal the show with her fashion game.

In her most recent Instagram post, the Thupakki star has shared a photo where she ca be seen in a sporty outfit. In the photo, she can be seen giving us cues to bling with her shimmering pants. She paired it with a white tank top and a pair of white sneakers. At a time when her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screens in the upcoming film Acharya, this new photo has come as a much needed treat.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has Megastar Chiranjeevi as the male lead, while Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen playing extended cameo roles. Kajal joined the sets shortly before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. In Tamil, she has a couple of films in her kitty namely Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha master. Today, it was announced that Kajal will be playing the lead role in a Hindi film titled Uma.

