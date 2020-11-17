Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in her ivory chikankari festive outfit; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in a gorgeous ivory chikankari festive outfit. Currently, Kajal is enjoying her honeymoon with her husband Gautam Kitchlu in Maldives.

Ever since she announced her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal has been making the headlines. She has also been treating her fans and followers with photos and videos with her significant other from her honeymoon in Maldives. Now, photos of Kajal Aggarwal in a festive outfit have surfaced online, where she can be seen in an ivory chikankari outfit. Stylist Ami Patel shared the photos on her Instagram space and Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in all the photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film is one of the most awaited ones in Tollywood. She also has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika, where she will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan. While having an online interaction with her fans, she hinted at a possible collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. However, no official announcement on this news is made yet.

See Kajal Aggarwal's photos here:

It is expected that Kajal will soon start shooting for her films as almost all films’ shootings are restarted. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu tied the knot in a simple yet elegant wedding with close friends and family on October 30. Photos and videos of the couple from the wedding and Haldi ceremony were shared widely by their fans and followers across all social media platforms.

