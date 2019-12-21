Kajal Aggarwal & sister Nisha twin in black outfits & chill by the sea during their Maldives vacay; View PICS

Kajal Aggarwal has recently shared a few pictures with Nisha on her Instagram handle in which they can be seen enjoying their Maldives getaway to the fullest. Check out the pictures.

The very beautiful Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives along with the rest of the family members. The Arya 2 actress enjoyed a pretty good phase of her career this year with most of her movies being declared super hits. Now, Kajal is all set to spend the last few days of the year with her near and dear ones at the beautiful and exotic place. The Petromax actress has shared few glimpses of the same on her social media handle too.

Kajal had shared a beautiful picture with her family members sometime back wherein all of them were seen sitting together at some resort. Now, the Paris Paris actress has shared a few more pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting by the sea along with her sister Nisha Agarwal. Both the sisters are seen twinning in black outfits as they chill by the sea and pose for pictures thereby giving us major sibling goals.

Check out the latest pictures of Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kajal Aggarwal makes a stylish appearance in a traditional outfit at the airport)

In one of her posts, Kajal has also shared a sweet note for Nisha that reads, “More than a forever friend. Joy to the heart and love without end!” Well, what has also caught our attention is a hat that is lying nearby bearing Kajal’s name on it. Well, one thing is for sure that the Comali actress is enjoying her Maldives getaway to the fullest. On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has some really interesting projects coming up which include the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga and South movies Paris Paris and Indian 2.

Credits :Instagram

Read More