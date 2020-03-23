Kajal Aggarwal spills the beans about being paired up with Thalapathy Vijay

Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently shooting for her portions in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, has informed on her live interaction on social media that she would be soon seen paired with Vijay on screen.

It was reported recently that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be the sequel to his super hit film with AR Murugadoss, Thuppakki. While the news made fans go into a frenzy, Kajal Aggarwal revealed in her recent live interaction with her followers that she would be seen on screen with Vijay soon. The has upped the speculation about the Thuppakki sequel, as the film had Kajal Aggarwal romancing Vijay on screen. Incidentally, it is reported that the next film will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

If the dots are connected, it can be expected that the reports about Thuppakki might turn out to be true. It was reported earlier that Thalapathy65 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Thalapathy will be paid an unbelievable amount of Rs 100 crore as remuneration for the film. While none of the reports have been officially confirmed, it has still made the fans excited, as Thuppakki is one of the most loved movies of Thalapathy Vijay. Thuppakki had Vijay playing the lead role while Kajal played the female lead. Mollywood star Jayaram played a prominent role, while the film had Sathyan as Vijay’s sidekick. Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal played the main antagonist in the thriller. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the female lead in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, while AR Murugadoss’ last directorial venture was Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Vijay, on the other hand, is currently awaiting the release of his next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master.

Credits :Instagram

