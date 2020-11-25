Kajal Aggarwal is still in vacay mood; Shares a photo of her enjoying breakfast in the pool in Maldives

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu were in Maldives for their honeymoon, and their photos from the nation of islands lit up the internet.

Celebs like Samantha Akkineni, and Rakul Preet Singh among others recently landed in Maldives for a holiday. They are having an amazing time in the island nation and are treating us with beautiful photos that will give you major wanderlust. Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu were also in Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple returned from their honeymoon a couple of weeks ago, but Kajal is still in the vacay mood. The stunner shared a throwback photo of herself enjoying breakfast in the pool and it is all we are dreaming about while having mid-week blues.

The newly wedded couple treated their fans with beautiful and romantic photos of themselves from Maldives holiday. "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking the necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue," Gautam Kitchlu wrote on Instagram while they were on their romantic trip to Maldives.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya clicks an easy breezy pic of Samantha Akkineni as they enjoy cycling in Maldives

Post the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal penned a beautiful note for her husband alongside a beautiful picture. She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

On the work front, Kajal is set to resume the shooting of her upcoming films. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×