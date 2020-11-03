Kajal Aggarwal stops her old way of living; Says she is looking forward to start a new phase of life

Taking to her Instagram space, Kajal Aggarwal shared an emotional post about the ongoing pandemic situation.

Kajal Aggarwal recently made the headlines after she tied the knots with Mumbai based businessman Gautham. Photos of the newlyweds were shared online and they all went viral across all social media platforms. Now, she has made the headlines yet again, by sharing a new post about how one has to fight against the pandemic. In the strong post, she has mentioned that it was not the way we should be handling the situation.

In her Instagram post, Kajal wrote, “It's never too late I say no. I know it's a little late. I should have done this earlier. I am sorry to do this in a letter, that too in front of the entire world, but it's the easiest way for me to express my feelings. And it's better to say no to in the nick of time than regretting later. I never imagined that a tiny virus will change my worldview entirely. Battling an unknown, unseen enemy, with no sure-fire cure in sight and seeing the world around me gripped in fear, has made me reconsider my outlook towards life. It has made me challenge a lot of assumptions about myself and the world.”

See her post here:

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh to play a spoilt brat in the Mahesh Babu starrer?

She stated that the current standard of living during this situation is not right and that we should have been equipped for better protection, as it has been 11 months since the pandemic gripped the world. She finally ended by saying that she was breaking up with her old way of living and looking forward to starting a new phase of life.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×