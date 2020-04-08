Kajal Aggarwal takes up baking during lockdown

This lockdown period has brought to limelight the culinary skills of many of our filmstars. After Alia Bhatt recently stunned everyone with her grain-free paleo banana bread, it is now the turn of South actress Kajal Aggarwal to show off her carrot cake-baking skills.

The cake is gluten free, sugar free and low calorie one.

Sharing a photo of the carrot cake, the actress captioned: "Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings. #glutenfree #sugarfree #lowcalorie #paleo #homemade (recipe courtesy: @shaanadiya )

Recipe:

11/2 cup almond flour

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional)

3 eggs

2 tbsp honey

1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter)

1.5 cups grated carrots

1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice)

1 tbsp flax seeds (optional) 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional)

2-3 dates

Mix well and bake at 180 degrees for 30-35 mins."

The actress added: "Yummy and really easy to make enjoy! (Ps- This was almost over within 15 mins of being transferred on a plate, hence taking a final picture was very difficult! I served it with a side of fresh banana nice-cream!)."

Also Read Kajal Aggarwal urges everyone to support local businesses & help them survive once the COVID 19 scare is over

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More