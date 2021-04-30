Kajal Aggarwal takes up knitting to help herself relax in this grim situation: It is truly therapeutic

Celebs are trying to spread positivity with their posts. South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal recently shared how she is dealing with stress and the grim situation in the best possible way.

The nation is slowly going back to lockdown mode due to the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. However, celebs and people across India are doing their best to help each other in this difficult situation without leaving them panicked. Also, celebs are seen posting cheerful things more than ever to spread positivity. South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal recently shared how she is dealing with stress and the grim situation in the best way possible. The stunner has taken up knitting to keep herself relaxed all the time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shared how creating something for others is therapeutic for her.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial) Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of a knitting needle gauge and yarn roll, Kajal wrote, "While the situation is very grim, there is a general feeling of helplessness and anxiety around us. It is very important to focus and apply our minds to something, it can be anything- The idea is to feel purposeful/ creative and establish a sense of usefulness, productivity and achievement. I have taken up knitting very recently and it helps me relax, it helps with mental well-being! I believe the act of creating something for others is truly therapeutic!What are you doing to stay occupied at home in your free time?"

Last week, Kajal penned a note and requested everyone to stay home and do their bit to not burden the health care system. She wrote, "The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do, through this, is not burden our overworked health care system."

