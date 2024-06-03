Kajal Aggarwal talks about differences in roles that South vs Bollywood actresses get; says Nayanthara works on her terms and conditions

Kajal Aggarwal, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Satyabhama, recently spoke about why female actresses in the South industry don't have the same romantic lead or action movie parts that Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt get in Bollywood.

Kajal Aggarwal on married South actresses not getting meatier roles

Kajal Aggarwal is back with a bang with two highly anticipated movies of this year, Satyabhama and Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Known for her captivating performances and upfront opinions, the Veera actress recently spilled the beans about how filmmakers do not give married women pivotal or meatier roles to South actresses.

In conversation with Galatta Plus, reacting to a question on why female actors in the regional cinema do not get as meaty a role as women in Bollywood, Kajal said, ''We still have a little bit of stereotype attached, I am hoping we get rid of it soon. It’s this generation of actors who are married and work after having children. I don’t think it’s a cultural thing, I think the audience is accepting of films like that (Tumhari Sulu) if the makers start providing them. It’s the makers who need to start exploring more genres''. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Further, she explained how Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are offered better roles than South actresses as romantic leads or even in action films.

While, the Kajal Karthika actress acknowledged that the pivotal roles she got, whether in Satyabhama or Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, were before getting married or having a child, Kajal denied that it was a ‘cultural thing’ for married actors in the south to get sidelined.

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal cites Nayanthara's example

In the same conversation, Kajal Aggarwal cited Nayanthara's example to showcase that things are gradually changing in the South Industry.

Talking along the same lines, she said, ''If we are offered, we would take meatier roles, maybe even pivotal roles in films. Things are changing. Like Nayanthara, for example, I love how she conducts her filmography. I love her choices. She is an exception and gets these parts on her terms and conditions.''

The Thuppakki actress also talked about how her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, had difficulty understanding why she had to travel so much for her work. However, Kajal said that she explained it to him and conceived it once she was done with her schedule. Despite that, she had to shoot for Indian 2 for two months postpartum.

ALSO READ: ‘Social media scares me’: When Siddharth revealed getting trolled on wearing sunglasses to funeral