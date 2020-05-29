Kajal Aggarwal teams a midi dress with shoes; 5 times the stunner took comfort styling to another level

Kajal Aggarwal is a trendsetter herself and shows us the right tricks to notch it up. There is no denying she has got a chic sense of style and many young girls in the country look up to her.

Bollywood and South beauty Kajal Aggarwal has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and stylish looks over the years. She is one of the actresses who never fails to grab our attention over her fashion choices. Trust her to set style goals every time she steps out. Not just that, Kajal Aggarwal is known for dressing up smartly and makes sure to step out in her comfort-wear rather than following the trend. The stunner is a trendsetter herself and shows us the right tricks to notch it up. There is no denying she has got a chic sense of style and many young girls in the country look up to her.

Kajal Aggarwal's look in a pink Papa Don't Preach pink dress with embellished sequins and acrylic heart motifs is one of our favourites. The stunner paired this stunning midi dress with white shoes. This picture has been clicked by popular photographer Joseph Radhik. Kajal is known for her unconventional looks and she always takes comfort styling to a new level. Let's take a look at some of her best fusion yet stylish look that made our heads turn. Check it out below and let us know your favourite look in the comment section below.



View this post on Instagram One of my favourite shots from @josephradhik ‘s 4am call time ! A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni to Nayanthara & Pooja Hegde: 7 ways to look stylish in denim jacket and up your fashion game

4. Layering can be tricky and not everyone's cup of tea. Kajal wore this mustard three-piece dress and we are loving how she has carried it in the best possible way. Statement earrings, minimal makeup, and soft open curls rounded up her look to perfection.



View this post on Instagram #mustardandpolka @three.clothing @misho_designs @shreejarajgopal @vishalcharanmakeuphair @hairbymegha @kiransaphotography A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Aug 7, 2019 at 12:24am PDT

5. Kajal Aggarwal's love for maxi dresses and polka dots is quite evident and most importantly, she knows how to carry it with grace and confidence. Here is another one of the best looks of her as she lets her outfit do all the talking. She clearly doesn't believe in accessorising much.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×