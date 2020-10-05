Kajal Aggarwal teases fans with a heart emoji amidst rumours of marriage with Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a heart emoji in her latest Instagram post amid the marriage rumours with businessman named Gautam Kitchlu. Check out the post.

The gorgeous diva, Kajal Aggarwal shared a sweet post on her Instagram handle. The stunning actress shared a heart emoji in her latest Instagram post amid the marriage rumours with businessman named Gautam Kitchlu. There is a strong buzz that the Comali actress will be tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu who is also an interior designer and tech enthusiast. The news reports on Kajal Aggarwal to be husband further state that he's an alumni of Cathedral & John Connon School.

Furthermore, Gautam Kitchlu has also studied at Tufts University. As per Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram handle, he owns Discern Living, which is an e-commerce business for interior design. About the rumored wedding of actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, it is reported that the former's friend and actor Ballamkonda Sai Srinivas was present at Kajal's engagement ceremony which was a very intimate affair. On the work front, the southern beauty, Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying a key role in the upcoming film Indian 2. This film will have southern megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Shankar who had previously helmed the first film called Indian.

Check out the post

The much awaited drama brings back the lead actor Kamal Haasan in his senapathy avatar. The first look of the actor was unveiled some time back by the makers. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The news reports state that the film Indian 2 will also feature actors Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rakul Preet Singh.

(ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu; Details Inside)

Share your comment ×