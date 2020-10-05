Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu; Details Inside

Kajal Aggarwal's to-be husband Gautam is an entrepreneur, interior designer and tech, design enthusiast by profession.

Rumours were doing rounds that Kajal Aggarwal is secretly engaged to a businessman. Now, latest reports state South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with a businessman named, Gautam Kitchlu. Yes, the stunner is set to marry the love of her life in the coming days, who is an entrepreneur, interior designer and tech, design enthusiast by profession. According to a report in Wedding Sutra, the wedding will be held in Mumbai and this will be the first celebrity wedding to be hosted in the city post lockdown. The report also reveals it will be an intimate two-day wedding and will be attended only by the close friends and family members. Nothing much about the couple's relationship is out but it is said to be arranged-love marriage.

