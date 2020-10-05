Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu; Details Inside
Rumours were doing rounds that Kajal Aggarwal is secretly engaged to a businessman. Now, latest reports state South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with a businessman named, Gautam Kitchlu. Yes, the stunner is set to marry the love of her life in the coming days, who is an entrepreneur, interior designer and tech, design enthusiast by profession. According to a report in Wedding Sutra, the wedding will be held in Mumbai and this will be the first celebrity wedding to be hosted in the city post lockdown. The report also reveals it will be an intimate two-day wedding and will be attended only by the close friends and family members. Nothing much about the couple's relationship is out but it is said to be arranged-love marriage.
Kajal Aggarwal's to-be husband is an alumni of Cathedral & John Connon School and has completed his further studies at Tufts University. As per his Instagram bio, Gautam owns Discern Living – an e-commerce venture for interior design and home decor solutions. The speculations about Kajal's wedding had been doing rounds for a very long time. However, the actress is yet to make an official word regarding her wedding with Gautam. Earlier, reports stated Kajal's good friend and actor, Ballamkonda Sai Srinivas had attended her secret engagement last month. This is not the first time that the news about her wedding have been doing the rounds.
On the professional front, Kajal will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in an important role. The actress is also a part of Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's film titled, Hey Sinamika.
The actress will also be seen sharing the screenspace with Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film, Mosagallu. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu is based on the biggest IT scam that rocked the world. The lead actors will be seen playing siblings onscreen.