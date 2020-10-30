Kajal Aggarwal ties the knot with beau Gautam Kitchlu; See their first wedding pic

After dating Gautam Kitchlu for a while now, Kajal Aggarwal has finally married her main man in a lavish ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding with Gautam Kitchlu has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. After creating a lot of buzz about their love affair and wedding, the Magadheera actress has finally tied the knot with her man. Yes! Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are married now. While their wedding has been grabbing a lot of attention, pics from their wedding ceremonies have also been doing the rounds on social media. Amid this, we have got our hands on the pic of the newlywed couple wherein Gautam and Kajal were seen posing as man and wife.

In the pic, Kajal was seen donning a red bridal lehenga with heavy golden embroidery which she had paired with a golden dupatta. The Paris Partis actress had completed her bridal look with traditional red chooda, bridal jewellery including kaleere, necklace and maang tika. On the other hand, Gautam complimented her well in his white sherwani with light golden coloured print and had paired it with golden coloured turban. The newlyweds were seen wearing a garland of white roses.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding pics:

To note, Kajal and Gautam had announced their wedding early this month and left the fans surprised. The actress had mentioned that given the coronavirus outbreak, they will be having a small ceremony for their wedding in the presence of their respective family members. While there were speculations about Kajal quitting acting post wedding, she had clarified that she will continue to entertain the audience and even thanked her fans for their unconditional support.

