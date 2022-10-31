Kajal Aggarwal to return post maternity break with Tamil film Ghosty; Teaser promises a fun horror comedy

Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying the motherhood phase with her son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu. Now, the South actress is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming Tamil film titled Ghosty. As a birthday treat to fans, the teaser of Ghosty was released and it shows Kajal as a cop and ghost. It promises a fun action horror comedy.

The teaser of Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming film Ghosty was released. The video shows Kajal as a Ghost that makes people's voices sound like a baby. It promises a fun ride and looks like a perfect family entertainer. The film is planning for release this November itself. An official release date is expected to be announced soon.

A female-centric film, Ghosty stars Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Jagan, Suresh Menon, Motta Rajendran and KS Ravikumar in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Kalyaan who is accredited with films like Gulebhagavali and Jackpot. editor Vijay Velukutty and cinematographer RS Anandakumar who were earlier a part of the film Jackpot will also be a part of the current project.

Ghosty marks return of Kajal Aggarwal after marriage and maternity break

Moreover, if this report is to be believed, Ghosty is the first-ever film that the actress has signed after her marriage. The actress wrapped up the shoot long ago but due to the lockdown, it got postponed. Now, with Ghosty, Kajal Aggarwal will mark her return to movies after a very long break as she was busy with her personal life. The actress is set for a comeback post her maternity break.

On 19th April this year, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu entered one of the most beautiful chapters of their lives, parenthood. They welcomed a baby boy. Today, the little munchkin Neil, who has recently turned 6 years. Yesterday, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

