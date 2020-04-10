Kajal Aggarwal tries her hand at cooking as she prepares samosa during lockdown; See Pics

Celebrities are also sharing their workout videos and keeping their fans updated about how they are killing time at home. After Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal has tried her hand at cooking.

The government of India has ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days in order to fight the battle against COVID-19. Well, citizens are keeping spirits high and are investing time in doing productive activities at home. Celebrities are also sharing their workout videos and keeping their fans updated about how they are killing time at home. After Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal has tried her hand at cooking. With the help of mom, the stunner prepared samosa and these pictures are sure to leave you craving for it.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi and others in the lead roles. The stunner will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also features Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Indian 2 is one of the much-anticipated films of the year.

