Kajal Aggarwal urges everyone to support local businesses & help them survive once the COVID 19 scare is over

The actress who will feature in a key role in the upcoming south film Indian 2 writes that everyone must support the local businesses around them.

The Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal shared an important message on her Instagram story. The actress who will feature in a key role in the south film Indian 2 writes that everyone must support the local businesses around them. The leggy lass further mentions that it is crucial that people buy from small business units in order to help them survive and get back on feet after the COVID-19 scare is over. The southern beauty further adds that it is necessary for us to support the local businesses that have been impacted by the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

The actress writes that people can holiday in India, buy from local shops and purchase goods from Indian brands which will revive the Indian economy which has been severely affected post the COVID-19 crisis. Previously the actress also participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #9baje9minute call to show solidarity to all those who have been battling the Coronavirus outbreak on the front lines. The actress lights up the candles in her balcony and showed her support for those who fight to keep the COVID-19 from spreading further.

The PM has addressed the nation urging everyone to light up candles, diyas and mobile torches, to show support to medical staff, doctors, nurses, police officers and many others who are on the front lines and are keeping people safe amid the Coronavirus scare. The south actress is now urging everyone to make sure that they do show their support to the local businesses and help the country in a good way.

Credits :instagram

