Kajal Aggarwal urges fans to stay home: Least we can do is not burden our overworked health care system

While a lot of celebs are also testing positive for Coronavirus, Kajal Aggarwal has requested everyone to stay at home and not increase the work of health care workers.

With the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Kajal Aggarwal has penned a serious message for everyone requesting to stay home and safe. While a lot of celebs are also testing positive for Coronavirus, Kajal Aggarwal wrote on Instagram, "The world is a scary place right now and this pandemic is testing our resilience, health and patience in ways we didn’t know possible. The least we can do through this is not burden our overworked health care system. #stayhome #staysafe," followed by hashtags #stayhome #staysafe.

A lot of Bollywood and South celebs recently tested positive for COVID-19. Actor Sonu Sood, Pawan Kalyan, Tovino Thomas, Sameera Reddy are among others who are currently undergoing treatment after getting affected by the virus. Sameera Reddy, who has also come in contact with the virus revealed her kids are also infected with it. "Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week Hans had high fevers , headaches , body ache , upset tummy and severe fatigue . It lasted for 4 days . It was very unusual So we tested him and he was COVID positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this ."

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has isolated himself at his farmhouse in Hyderabad. The Vakeel Saab actor complained of chest congestion after which he decided to take a Coronavirus test.

