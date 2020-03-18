Kajal Aggarwal is a visual delight in this unseen throwback PHOTO with a little fan; Take a look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kajal Aggarwal flashes her beaming smile while posing with a little fan in one of her throwback pictures which we have come across on social media. Check out the picture.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal does not need any introduction. She is known to hog the limelight with her utter beauty and sartorial fashion choices which are evident from her pictures that get instantly viral on social media. Besides this, the stunning diva has showcased her acting prowess in numerous South and Hindi movies in the past few years most of which have been termed hits. The Magadheera actress has the perfect looks to woo anyone with her charm.

We have recently come across a picture of Kajal Aggarwal which will be a treat to watch for all her fans. The Singham actress is seen holding a little child while posing for the camera. The two of them make for an adorable duo in the picture. Kajal looks gorgeous in an all-pink outfit as she flashes her beaming smile while looking back at the camera. Her curled hairdo further adds weightage to the entire look.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s picture below:

On the work front, the actress has some interesting projects lined up this year. She will be seen alongside Suniel Shetty and Vishnu Manchu in the much-anticipated movie, Mosagallu. Kajal is a part of the ensemble cast of Indian 2 which also features Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She will be seen in the Bollywood action-crime drama Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty and others in the lead roles.

