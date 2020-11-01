Kajal Aggarwal walks down the aisle with her father in this beautiful video; WATCH

It is every girl's dream to have a perfect dream wedding and Kajal Aggarwal literally lived that every moment as she walked down the aisle with her father.

The wedding season is here and the first celebrity wedding that is the talk of the town is of Kajal Aggarwal. The Singham actress got married to her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on October 30th. The wedding was attended by very few family members and close friends due to COVID-19. Though it was a small affair, Kajal and Gautam's family made it as grand and memorable as possible. It is every girl's dream to have a perfect dream wedding and Kajal literally lived that every moment as she walked down the aisle with her father.

A video of Kajal walking with her father at her wedding has surfaced on social media. One can see in the video, the actress looks pretty in a red lehenga and gives a flying kiss to her mom, who is behind the camera. Kajal looks super emotional yet excited as she heads to exchange vows with the man of her life. This leaked video is super beautiful and one just can't stop staring at how adorable Kajal Aggarwal looks in it. Check out the video below.

Post the wedding, the new bride penned a sweet and short note for her husband. Sharing a picture of kissing Gautam Kitchlu's hand, Kajal wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

