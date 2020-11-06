  1. Home
Kajal Aggarwal was all decked up in Manish Malhotra from head to toe for her first Karwa Chauth

Kajal Aggarwal is ruling the social media with her beautiful photos from pre to post-wedding ceremonies.
For her first Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal picked a stunning red Manish Malhotra saree. Kajal looked perfect new bride in the classic saree where the colour of it took the centre stage. The gorgeous six-yard highlights self-thread, signature sequin hand-embroidery with the perfect fit and drape. Kajal accessorised her outfit with jewellery from MM itself and completed her look with minimal makeup, glossy lips, and soft wavy open hair. Well, Kajal is ruling the social media with her beautiful photos from pre to post-wedding ceremonies. 

Meanwhile, Kajal also shared stunning photos of herself with Gautam Kitchlu and the newlywedded make for a perfect pair. One can see, the duo is all in love and their sizzling chemistry speaks volume about togetherness. Gautam and Kajal have bought a new house in Mumbai and they recently performed puja, and also hosted housewarming party. Gautam also shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home (sic)."

1st Karvachauth in @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery @stylebyami 

Post the wedding, the stunning actress penned a beautiful note for her husband. She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

