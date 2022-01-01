Kajal Aggarwal welcomes 2022 in a stunning green shimmer dress as she poses with Gautam Kitchlu; PICS

Kajal Aggarwal celebrated New Year 2022 in style with Gautam Kitchlu. Sharing a photo of them, the actress wrote “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam.. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.” While Kajal Aggarwal donned a stunning green shimmer dress, husband Gautam Kitchlu complimented her in a dashing blue shirt.

These two are often seen posting family pictures with each other along with sneak peeks into their short getaways. Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October 2020. Their wedding garnered a lot of media attention.

Check out the post below:

On the work from, Kajal Aggarwal will next share screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. The director is also credited with writing this action drama. Jointly financed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, Acharya will have Chiranjeevi in the title character along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. Music for the film has been scored by Mani Sharma, while cinematography has been done by Tirru. Kajal Aggarwal’s next is slated to release on 4 February 2022.